TBIG-backed Beam buys Julie Price & Co

JPM Group, trading as Beam Insurance Solutions, has bought Hinkley-based £2m gross written premium broker Julie Price & Co.

Julie Price and all her team at the commercial and personal lines broker, which was set up in 1989, stay in place with the office being kept.

It is the first deal for Beam since The Broker Investment Group upped its ownership to a majority holding this August. TBIG had previously taken a 49% stake in March 2023.

When TBIG increased its ownership of Beam it set a target of growing the £14m GWP firm to £20m within three years as one of its ‘regional powerhouse’ brokers.

