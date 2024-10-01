Insurance Age

Q&A: Aviva’s Jason Storah

Jason Storah_Aviva
One year into the role, Jason Storah, UK and Ireland general insurance CEO at Aviva, tells Insurance Age about the goals he is happy to be challenged on in another 12 months’ time, what the Probitas deal means for regional brokers and reflects on recent personnel shifts.

The Aviva boss also tackles opening new branches, growing in cyber, the challenges of recruitment and shares his insights on the expectations he felt from brokers upon taking up the post.

Q: You say you want to be transparent on promises and challenged on delivery in a year’s time. So, what are the two or three points that brokers should be playing back to you in 12 months?

For those for whom it’s relevant, Probitas will be clear and easy, and there will be an advantage to us having acquired it.

RSA launches mid-market D&O product

RSA Insurance has launched Directors’ and Officers’ Protection, aimed at UK domiciled or headquartered companies, large domestic and multinational businesses, private firms with a turnover of over £250m and publicly traded entities.

