Insurance Age

Storah promises ‘more to come’ from Aviva on office openings and expansions for brokers

Jason Storah_Aviva
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva believes there is “more to go at” with brokers and is weighing up options, having opened in Chelmsford and Southampton along with expanding in Glasgow this year, UK and Ireland, general insurance CEO Jason Storah told Insurance Age.

When Storah was named in the role in August 2023, brokers urged him to focus on empowerment.

RelatedAviva to open branches in Chelmsford and Southampton 

Aviva is to open offices in Chelmsford and Southampton, delivering on its promise to set up two new branches this year, Insurance Age can reveal.

Quizzed on delivery just over 12 months later he reflected: “Not only have we done that, but we’ve opened more branches in Chelmsford and Southampton. We’ve expanded the office in Glasgow, and there’s

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: