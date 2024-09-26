Storah promises ‘more to come’ from Aviva on office openings and expansions for brokers

Aviva believes there is “more to go at” with brokers and is weighing up options, having opened in Chelmsford and Southampton along with expanding in Glasgow this year, UK and Ireland, general insurance CEO Jason Storah told Insurance Age.

When Storah was named in the role in August 2023, brokers urged him to focus on empowerment.

Quizzed on delivery just over 12 months later he reflected: “Not only have we done that, but we’ve opened more branches in Chelmsford and Southampton. We’ve expanded the office in Glasgow, and there’s