Storah promises ‘more to come’ from Aviva on office openings and expansions for brokers
Aviva believes there is “more to go at” with brokers and is weighing up options, having opened in Chelmsford and Southampton along with expanding in Glasgow this year, UK and Ireland, general insurance CEO Jason Storah told Insurance Age.
When Storah was named in the role in August 2023, brokers urged him to focus on empowerment.RelatedAviva to open branches in Chelmsford and Southampton
Aviva is to open offices in Chelmsford and Southampton, delivering on its promise to set up two new branches this year, Insurance Age can reveal.
Quizzed on delivery just over 12 months later he reflected: “Not only have we done that, but we’ve opened more branches in Chelmsford and Southampton. We’ve expanded the office in Glasgow, and there’s
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Major Ardonagh acquisition gets the green light from shareholders
Ardonagh has received approval from PSC shareholders to complete the A$2.3bn (£1.21bn) acquisition of the Australian broking business, with the transaction expected to close around 11 October 2024.
Blog: Brokers don’t need to fear artificial intelligence but should consider embracing its benefits
While exploring new technologies – from Gen AI to machine learning – might not be top of many brokers’ to-do lists, their benefits should not be understated. Open GI’s director of brokers and MGAs Nick Giddings explains how these tools could free them up to focus on servicing customers and growth.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill.
Aviva signs capacity deal for Howden scheme
Aviva has agreed to a deal with Howden to provide capacity for the broker’s Bespoke Farm and Estate Scheme, Insurance Age can reveal.
Sompo launches marine insurance proposition aimed at brokers across the UK
Sompo has launched a national marine insurance proposition for the UK, which – for the first time – enables it to write marine cargo and transport and logistics policies regionally, not just in London.
Markel targets SMEs to mid-market with tech insurance expansion
Markel is aiming to meet the evolving needs of the UK’s tech sector as it launches an expanded offering.
Motor leads the way as insurers detected 14% more fraudulent claims in 2023
Insurers detected £1.1bn worth of fraudulent claims last year, up 4% on 2022, according to the latest cross-industry figures.
Ecclesiastical grows 11% in half year as UK and Ireland COR tumbles to 84.2%
Ecclesiastical Insurance achieved £18m of underwriting profit on UK and Ireland business in the first half of 2024 as its combined operating ratio improved substantially to 84.2% from 106.6% in the same period of 2023.