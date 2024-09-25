Aviva signs capacity deal for Howden scheme

Aviva has agreed to a deal with Howden to provide capacity for the broker’s Bespoke Farm and Estate Scheme, Insurance Age can reveal.

The scheme is expected to go live from October.

Aviva will offer property and liability covers for farming, land and estates, and property owners through Howden’s Rural Division on a delegated authority basis.

The farm and estates portfolio serves thousands of clients offering a comprehensive range of farm and estate insurance covers to suit farmers, landowners and estates of all sizes, the insurer added.

Dave Martin, managing director of commercial and chief distribution officer, UKGI, told Insura