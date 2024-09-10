Addept and All Broker Services partner on ancillary insurance distribution

Specialist ancillary insurance providers Addept Insurance Services and All Broker Services have teamed up in a product distribution partnership.

According to the pair, the move will support brokers and other intermediaries to respond to the evolving protection needs of customers in today’s insurance market.

Addept Group launched this May following the acquisition of specialist independent insurance broking business Policywise. The launch involved Arc Legal Assistance co-founder Richard Finan returning to the market.

The latest partnership follows on from ABS buying the Sparta Insurance Services book of business and will see Addept