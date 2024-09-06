Aventum 100% staff owned as part of employee ownership scheme

Aventum is now 100% owned by its workforce under a new global employee ownership scheme with all staff having been rewarded with the equivalent of twice their annual salary in share value.

There were around 30 shareholders previously and all have given some of their shareholding to allow for the all-employee scheme. Aventum currently has over 500 employees.

The benefit will also be awarded to new starters as they join the group.

The independent and owner-managed group hit $1.86bn (£1.41bn) gross written premium this year, tripling from $600m in 2020.

Other insurance companies have moved to employee ownership. Thomas Carroll Group handed the reins to its 181 employees as part of an