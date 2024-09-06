Insurance Age

Aventum 100% staff owned as part of employee ownership scheme

people and processes
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aventum is now 100% owned by its workforce under a new global employee ownership scheme with all staff having been rewarded with the equivalent of twice their annual salary in share value.

There were around 30 shareholders previously and all have given some of their shareholding to allow for the all-employee scheme. Aventum currently has over 500 employees.

The benefit will also be awarded to new starters as they join the group.

The independent and owner-managed group hit $1.86bn (£1.41bn) gross written premium this year, tripling from $600m in 2020.

Other insurance companies have moved to employee ownership. Thomas Carroll Group handed the reins to its 181 employees as part of an

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

FCA warns principals against ‘tick-box’ approach to ARs

A review by the Financial Conduct Authority of its rules on appointed representatives has found some firms taking a tick-box approach to compliance, relying on basic information like website checks, or using self-declarations from their ARs to demonstrate effective oversight.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: