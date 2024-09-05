Commercial Express launches tattoo and body piercing product

Commercial Express has launched a tattoo and body piercing product, giving brokers access to a customisable package product.

The product is underwritten by Brit Syndicate 2987 at Lloyd’s and Axis Managing Agency. It is available to clients operating in the sector including freelance and mobile tattoo and body piercing artists, also those who own or operate their own studio.

The managing general agent noted liability is available in isolation with the product.

The product includes:

Package policy with selectable liability and material damage cover options, sums insured and limits of liability.Public and product liability