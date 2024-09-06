People Moves: 2 – 6 September 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Dale Underwriting Partners, ABI, Markel, Thomas Carroll, Allianz, CFC, Bupa, McGill and Partners, and Chaucer.

Dale appoints head of professional lines

Ryan Barnes has been named head of professional lines at Dale Underwriting Partners as it announced the business would be entering the professional indemnity insurance market.

With over two decades of experience, Barnes takes on the role in January 2025 and joins from Westfield Specialty where he was head of professional lines