Howden acquires £60m premium broker

Howden has purchased UK health and life insurance broker Help Me Compare Group (which trades as ActiveQuote) and its subsidiaries, supporting Howden’s position in these UK markets.

HMCGL was established in 2009 by Richard Theodossiades and has 132 staff at its Cardiff Bay head office. It manages premiums totalling around £60m.

It serves a diverse range of clients from individual consumers to multinational corporations.

By bringing HMCGL (ActiveQuote) into our fold, we are perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand.Mike Dalby, managing director, UK consumer life and health at Howden

Mike Dalby, managing director, UK consumer life and health at Howden, said: “This