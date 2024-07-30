Aviva expands its presence in Glasgow
Aviva is moving its trading offices in Glasgow’s city centre financial district to accommodate 26 employees and serve as a base for its mid-market, distribution, schemes and GCS teams.
The offices will be led by branch manager Maureen Edgar and regional broker development manager Stephanie McCombe.
According to the insurer, it will allow regional trading and distribution teams to work from one branch.RelatedAviva to open branches in Chelmsford and Southampton
Aviva is to open offices in Chelmsford and Southampton, delivering on its promise to set up two new branches this year, Insurance Age can reveal.
The business also has offices just east of Glasgow that will continue to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FSCS broker compensation costs fall to £600,000
The total general insurance distribution compensation costs the Financial Services Compensation Scheme paid out dropped to £600,000 in the year ended 31 March 2024, from £2m the year prior.
Axa boss Foley eyes midmarket space
Tara Foley, CEO of Axa UK and Ireland, told Insurance Age the insurer was looking to enter the “white space” between Axa and Axa XL.
FCA doubles down as it seeks to lower burden on firms and support growth
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a review which it claimed could streamline the rules governing financial services to reduce burdens on businesses.
FCA opens discussion on commercial insurance regulation
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a discussion paper on the regulation of commercial and bespoke insurance business.
Brown & Brown makes ‘first significant’ European retail investment outside UK & Ireland
Brown & Brown has signed up to buy Netherlands firm Quintes Holding from Aquiline Capital Partners as it moves forwards with its European retail push.
Markerstudy to buy Northern Ireland broker Hughes Insurance
Markerstudy Group has confirmed plans to buy Hughes Insurance, just a month after completing its deal with Atlanta.
BMS buys DR&P as Inflexion exits
European mid-market private equity house Inflexion has agreed to sell its investment in David Roberts & Partners to BMS Group, having first taken a stake in 2021.
Lycetts grows turnover and operating profit in 2023
Newcastle-headquartered Lycetts grew turnover by 15.8% to £25.1m and operating profits by 20.7% to £3.77m in 2023.