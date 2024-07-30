Aviva expands its presence in Glasgow

Aviva is moving its trading offices in Glasgow’s city centre financial district to accommodate 26 employees and serve as a base for its mid-market, distribution, schemes and GCS teams.

The offices will be led by branch manager Maureen Edgar and regional broker development manager Stephanie McCombe.

According to the insurer, it will allow regional trading and distribution teams to work from one branch.

The business also has offices just east of Glasgow that will continue to