MGA “has to own its claims proposition” – Partners& boss

A panel at the Managing General Agents Association 2024 conference explained MGAs need to create a better claims proposition and own it.

During the trade body’s event on 10 July, delegates had also heard from Lisa Sturley, head of department of market interventions, insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, who warned insurance firms about outsourcing claims to third parties.

Speaking in the Deepening the Broker Partnership session Sarah Giles, a managing director at Brown & Brown, said: “To make [MGAs have] the better proposition for the end customer we need a bit of a better claims proposition. It’s convoluted at the moment