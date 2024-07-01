Bspoke ramps up in HNW with multiple ex-H&L appointments

The Bspoke Group has appointed Adrian Ewington as managing director of Bspoke Private Clients, its mid and high net worth specialist managing general agent.

Ex-Home & Legacy director Ewington, pictured, will be joined by Jonathan Kitchen in the role of underwriting director.

Bspoke has also hired a swathe of former H&L staff including Nicole Russell, Oonagh Berry, Chris Tysoe and Chris Coakley to the private clients team.

Run-off

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Allianz put mid and high net worth specialist H&L up for sale in March 2022.

Originally a broker, H&L pivoted to being a managing general agent with HDI Global Specialty becoming the