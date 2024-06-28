Insurance Age

Partners& signs first international HNW partnership

Partnership
Partners& has teamed up with Smith Brothers Insurance for its first transatlantic partnership in the international private client market.

According to Partners&, the pair are committed to enhancing the experience clients have with insurance, ensuring global assets are protected, and should the worst happen, respond quickly and effectively.

The award winning broker – Partners& scooped the Commercial Broker of the Year, Training Award and overall Broker of the Year prizes at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards in 2023 – detailed the duo have developed an international solution for wealthy individuals with homes and assets in multiple

