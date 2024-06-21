Insurance Age

People Moves: 17 – 21 June 2024

Recruitment and business – people walking in City of London
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Follow for the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Canopius, Howden, TL Dallas, Consilium, Amphitrite and Tokio Marine HCC.

Canopius adds to cyber team

Chris Getty has joined Canopius as a cyber and technology underwriter.

He joins with immediate effect, having served as head of cyber and technology at Talbot Underwriting previously. He began his career with Barlow Lyde & Gilbert and is a qualified solicitor.

Getty said: “What Canopius have done and are doing in cyber is truly exciting. In an already innovative and highly technical class

