Allianz and Aviva take top slots in Brokerbility’s insurer partner satisfaction survey

Allianz has been voted in first place by Brokerbility members in its latest poll on service satisfaction from key insurer partners as Aviva topped the rankings in the underwriting category.

Allianz also grabbed lead spot in the claims category.

The research rates insurer performance when dealing with claims, underwriting, accounts and overall satisfaction.

Categories

Overall winners

AllianzAvivaRSA

Claims

AllianzRSANIG

Underwriting

AvivaZurichAllianz

Featuring Axa, Allianz, Aviva, NIG, RSA and Zurich, each of the network’s members gave feedback on criteria using a 1 to 10 rating. A net promoter score was also used against each question to monitor customer satisfaction levels.

According to