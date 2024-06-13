Insurance Age

Aviva’s Blanc: UK insurance industry needs to start planning for a post-Flood Re world

Amanda Blanc, Aviva
Photo: Aviva
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Amanda Blanc, group CEO at Aviva, claimed the UK must be cautious about what happens in a post-Flood Re world come 2039.

Blanc, pictured, discussed this with host Ian Smith, who joined her for an on-stage interview at the Financial Times Global Insurance Summit today. 

Established by the Water Act 2014, Flood Re caps domestic flood insurance prices, keeping premiums affordable for households in high-risk areas and was given a proposed lifespan of 25 years, allowing time for a transition to a free market in flood insurance.

However, it does not cover any residential property built after 2009.

Ultimately, we need some

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: Sabre CEO Geoff Carter

Sabre boss Geoff Carter tells Insurance Age about the upsides for brokers from its IHP rollout, growing in motorbikes after the collapse of MCE and profitable expansion plans in taxi.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: