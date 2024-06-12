Focus partners with Markel for construction binder

Wokingham-based managing general agent Focus Insurance has partnered with Markel for a construction binder.

The MGA detailed the binder offers a ‘one-stop shop’ solution for all the core covers required by construction trades under a single policy.

The business, bought by the JMG Group in 2022 as part of the takeover of BJP Insurance Brokers, labelled the arrangement as “the most important binder our firm has secured in many years”.

Launch

It detailed the delegated authority facility will offer employers liability, public liability, contractors all risks and professional indemnity cover at launch.

The MGA