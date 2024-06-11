Insurance Age

Clear buys credit insurance specialist

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear
The Clear Group has bought the book and assets of Lichfield-based credit insurance specialist Rycroft Associates including Inspire Credit Management.

Rycroft supports businesses getting trade credit insurance products, protecting them against bad debts and invoice credit risk. It currently controls £6.6m of gross written premiums.

Rycroft comprises a team of seven trade credit experts led by director Steve Parsons. The team will work with Clear’s UK, Ireland and Europe retail businesses to bring credit solutions to the full commercial customer base.

Knowledge

Mike Edgeley, pictured, group CEO of the Clear Group, said: "We're delighted to welcome

