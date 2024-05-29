Insurance Age

Aviva confirms Karen Dayal as commercial lines CUO

new-job-1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva has named Karen Dayal as chief underwriting officer for commercial lines, reporting to UK and Ireland GI CEO, Jason Storah.

Dayal has worked at the insurer for four years, most recently as director of exposure management, pricing and insight for commercial lines business. She will continue to be responsible for this area alongside her new post.

According to the provider, Dayal will develop and set its underwriting appetite across commercial lines, shaping the underwriting strategy and ensuring alignment, good governance and best practice across GCS and SME.

Dayal, who brings more than 20 years’ pricing experience to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

NSM to buy AllClear owner

NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: