Aviva confirms Karen Dayal as commercial lines CUO

Aviva has named Karen Dayal as chief underwriting officer for commercial lines, reporting to UK and Ireland GI CEO, Jason Storah.

Dayal has worked at the insurer for four years, most recently as director of exposure management, pricing and insight for commercial lines business. She will continue to be responsible for this area alongside her new post.

According to the provider, Dayal will develop and set its underwriting appetite across commercial lines, shaping the underwriting strategy and ensuring alignment, good governance and best practice across GCS and SME.

Dayal, who brings more than 20 years’ pricing experience to