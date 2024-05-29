SRG drives into motorsport with Allianz hire

Specialist Risk Group’s managing general agent, MX, is on the starting grid for the launch of a specialist motorsport underwriting offering, and has added a new leader.

MX Motorsport will underwrite all classes of motorsport business on a global basis, supported by A-rated capacity, and distribute products through a panel of specialist motorsport brokers.

Tim Skilton has been hired to lead MX Motorsport, joining from Allianz Commercial, where he was product leader for international motorsport. At Allianz he was responsible for motorsport product, wording and underwriting.

The MGA detailed it is on track to hit £100m of premium in 2024 across multiple specialist