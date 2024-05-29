Ripe targets three new products this year – CEO Williams

Insurtech broker Ripe is looking to launch another three products this year, possibly four if it can “squeeze one through the door” at the end, according to CEO Paul Williams.

Ripe currently has over 20 products in its portfolio.

It launched motorhomes and campervans insurance in December, its first foray into the motorised wheels market. Last year, the Manchester-based business launched an SME policy for the hair and beauty sector.

Williams, pictured, remarked Ripe is in ‘product development mode’ at the moment and is working on a number of new launches.

“We’ve got other sectors coming down the tracks. One will be revealed shortly and it’s kind of in the sporting arena