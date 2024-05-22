Insurance Age

NFP buys human resources and health and safety business HELPGB

Deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

NFP has bought human resources and health and safety business HELPGB based in the Midlands, to strengthen its HR and safety capabilities.

Director of HELPGB, Clark Hunter, will remain in the business. However Dave Townsend, managing director, and Karen Townsend, company secretary, will retire following the acquisition.

Knowledge

Matt Pawley, president of NFP in Europe, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Clark and the talented HELPGB team, while gaining from the depth of knowledge they will bring to our specialty HR and health and safety solutions business.”

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

More on Insight

