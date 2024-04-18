Allianz appoints Ktenidis director of digital trading & ALP as Bryant leaves

Allianz Commercial has named Alex Ktenidis as director of digital trading and Allianz Legal Protection effective immediately, succeeding Helen Bryant.

Ktenidis, pictured, joined the business in 2014 and has held a number of leadership roles across distribution, corporate strategy and transformation for both domestic and global business units.

He most recently worked in Munich as strategic transformation leader delivering Allianz Commercial globally.

Bryant joined Allianz in 2001 and held a range of leadership and strategic positions, including in the broker market businesses. In 2018, Bryant became director of SME and corporate partnerships at