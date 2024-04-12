Seventeen Group makes third acquisition of the year

Seventeen Group has purchased Watford-based Jannard Quadrant Insurance Brokers, which has a total gross written premium amounting to £3.5m.

It is comprised mainly of commercial business and includes a hotel book.

The business was owned by Stephen Sweden and Geoff Callaway and both will remain and eventually move into Seventeen Group’s existing Watford office along with the wider Jannard Quadrant team.

Jannard Quadrant has been a supporter of Seventeen Group’s managing general agent subsidiary, Touchstone Underwriting, for many years.

Natural

Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe, pictured, said: “This was a natural acquisition for both