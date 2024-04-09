Insurance Age

Ardonagh buys SIB Insurance, boosting presence in North West

Richard Tuplin, CEO of Advisory Insurance Brokers
Photo: Advisory Insurance Brokers
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ardonagh Advisory has bought commercial broker Southport Insurance Brokers, building its presence in the North West of England.

SIB provides cover across a range of risks, with particular expertise in the industrial, care and agricultural sectors.

It will continue to be led by managing director Ian Robertson, supported by his existing management team.

Founded in 1965, the business has a team of around 20 employees.

Expertise

Richard Tuplin, pictured, CEO of Advisory Insurance Broking, said: “SIB Insurance is a high-quality regional broker with clear specialisms that has earned the respect of its longstanding client base over

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: