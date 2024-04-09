Ardonagh buys SIB Insurance, boosting presence in North West

Ardonagh Advisory has bought commercial broker Southport Insurance Brokers, building its presence in the North West of England.

SIB provides cover across a range of risks, with particular expertise in the industrial, care and agricultural sectors.

It will continue to be led by managing director Ian Robertson, supported by his existing management team.

Founded in 1965, the business has a team of around 20 employees.

Expertise

Richard Tuplin, pictured, CEO of Advisory Insurance Broking, said: “SIB Insurance is a high-quality regional broker with clear specialisms that has earned the respect of its longstanding client base over