Insurance Age

Asset manager ICG invests in Staysure

travel insurance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Global asset manager ICG has taken a minority stake in travel insurance specialist Staysure.

The broker did not reveal the size of the investment, but it did confirm that founder Ryan Howsam remains the majority shareholder.

Howsam was succeeded as group CEO by Finn Walsh in January but has stayed involved with the business.

Founded in 2004, Staysure focuses on older individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

It has grown in the past 20 years to more than £450m of gross written premium across more than four million policies with over 600 staff. The expansion has come

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: