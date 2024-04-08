Asset manager ICG invests in Staysure

Global asset manager ICG has taken a minority stake in travel insurance specialist Staysure.

The broker did not reveal the size of the investment, but it did confirm that founder Ryan Howsam remains the majority shareholder.

Howsam was succeeded as group CEO by Finn Walsh in January but has stayed involved with the business.

Founded in 2004, Staysure focuses on older individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

It has grown in the past 20 years to more than £450m of gross written premium across more than four million policies with over 600 staff. The expansion has come