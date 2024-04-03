Ardonagh completes Westfield Insurance purchase

Ardonagh Advisory has completed its deal for Westfield Insurance having announced plans to buy the broker in December 2023.

Horsham-based Westfield Brokers, which trades under the name of Westfield Insurance, offers a range of general insurance products including fleet, liability and contractors.

The business was established in 2009 by managing director Peter Cowan and he will continue to lead the business which joins the Ardonagh Advisory platform.

Culturally aligned

Richard Tuplin, CEO at Advisory Insurance Broking, said: “Westfield Insurance is a dynamic and customer focused company, which is driven by an ethos of