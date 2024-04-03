Admiral completes RSA direct home and pet insurance deal

Admiral Group has completed the purchase of RSA direct home and pet insurance renewal rights for £82.5m.

There is a further potential payment of up to £32.5m dependent on the number of policies successfully migrated to Admiral.

The acquisition was announced on 7 December 2023.

RSA sells home and pet books to Admiral and confirms UK PL withdrawal

The transaction included the renewal rights for the “More Than” brand and the transfer of 300 people. It does not include liabilities relating to existing policies which will remain with RSA.

Policies will start renewing from Q3 2024.

Strategy

Milena Mondini de