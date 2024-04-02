Bissell & Partners adds Lloyd’s broker status to offering

Bissell & Partners has been authorised as an independent boutique Lloyd’s insurance broker.

The move, which came into force on 28 March, has expanded the firm’s offering after being established in 2016 as a wholesale (re)insurance broker placing and managing complex risks globally.

Bissell & Partners CEO Chris Bissell said achieving the status had been a “huge career goal”.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled service and access to the most comprehensive insurance solutions available,” he stated.

The CEO’s father, John Bissell, is a non