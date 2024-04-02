ABI publishes guide on improving support for autistic customers

The Association of British Insurers has published a good practice guide for the insurance and long-term savings industry on supporting autistic customers.

Launched to coincide with World Autism Awareness Day, the guide explains the unique experiences of autistic people. It sets out the challenges they might face when interacting with the industry, such as understanding complex policy documents, financial jargon, or long-term concepts such as pensions, and having difficulties making decisions.

The guide features case studies and a collection of practical actions and recommendations that firms could consider applying (see box).

