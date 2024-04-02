Jensten buys hair and beauty specialist Henry Seymour & Co

Jensten has bolstered its schemes offering by buying Henry Seymour & Co, adding 66,000 policyholders to the business.

The deal for Sutton-based Henry Seymour will also add 22 staff to Jensten’s headcount.

Henry Seymour caters to the needs of salons, clinics, gyms, spas, and mobile or freelance therapists under its Salon Gold brand.

According to Jensten, the broker “proudly holds the mantle as the market leader in insurance within the hair and beauty industry”.

The business also works in the trade and construction sector through its Tradesman Saver brand.

Leaders

Joint managing directors Darragh Timlin and Dean