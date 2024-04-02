Insurance Age

Jensten buys hair and beauty specialist Henry Seymour & Co

Black couple, head massage and luxury spa to relax in a room for health, wellness and physical therapy. Man and woman on table for skincare, body care and hospitality while on a vacation
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jensten has bolstered its schemes offering by buying Henry Seymour & Co, adding 66,000 policyholders to the business.

The deal for Sutton-based Henry Seymour will also add 22 staff to Jensten’s headcount.

Henry Seymour caters to the needs of salons, clinics, gyms, spas, and mobile or freelance therapists under its Salon Gold brand.

According to Jensten, the broker “proudly holds the mantle as the market leader in insurance within the hair and beauty industry”.

The business also works in the trade and construction sector through its Tradesman Saver brand.

Leaders

Joint managing directors Darragh Timlin and Dean

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

FCA adds four more S166s to sector

The Financial Conduct Authority has slapped the general insurance and protection sector with another four skilled person reports as the crackdown continues.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: