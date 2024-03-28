Lloyd’s reports £10.7bn pre-tax profit for 2023

Lloyd’s swung back into the black in 2023 with £10.7bn of pre-tax profit reversing a red ink loss of £800m the year before.

The marketplace trailed at the start of the month that gross written premium had grown year-on-year by 11.6% to £52.1bn driven by volume growth of 4% as price increases of 7% offset inflationary trends. The uplift marked the third consecutive year of double-digit growth for Lloyd’s.

Our ability to attract – and provide returns on – capital is vital to ensuring we can support our customers through uncertainty.John Neal, CEO of Lloyd’s

In 2022 Lloyd’s was hit by investment losses of £3.1bn more than