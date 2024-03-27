Nine ghost broker actions in police counter-fraud Operation Henhouse

Police officers from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department have served nine cease and desist notices over a two-week period to help tackle ghost brokers.

Ghost broking has been a high-profile problem for the insurance industry in recent years (see box, below).

The notices were delivered in London, Surrey, Leeds, Bradford, Sunderland and Manchester during a wide-ranging month-long counter-fraud blitz named Operation Henhouse 3.

The nationwide police action on fraud resulted in 438 arrests, 211 interviews, and assets and seizures of £19m in February. It was led by the City of London Police as the National Lead Force for Fraud and funded by the