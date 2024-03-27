Insurance Age

Motor MGA KGM adds Ciaran Astin as managing director

Ciaran Astin
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ciaran Astin has joined specialist motor managing general agent KGM as managing director, succeeding interim CEO Paul Kneafsey.

Kneafsey is staying with Dual UK, part of the Howden Group, having taken up the role on a temporary basis last year.

Astin, pictured, brings more than a decade of leadership and business development experience within the motor insurance sector, having previously held senior positions at Hastings Group and Direct Line Group.

He was most recently managing director of DriveScore, the app-driven motor insurance data business within ClearScore group.

Appointments

It is the latest appointment by Dual UK

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: