Motor MGA KGM adds Ciaran Astin as managing director

Ciaran Astin has joined specialist motor managing general agent KGM as managing director, succeeding interim CEO Paul Kneafsey.

Kneafsey is staying with Dual UK, part of the Howden Group, having taken up the role on a temporary basis last year.

Astin, pictured, brings more than a decade of leadership and business development experience within the motor insurance sector, having previously held senior positions at Hastings Group and Direct Line Group.

He was most recently managing director of DriveScore, the app-driven motor insurance data business within ClearScore group.

