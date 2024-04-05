Momentum to increase funding to help members acquire and recruit

Momentum Broker Solutions is looking to provide more financial support for its appointed representative partners, according to founder and managing director Howard Pepper.

He told Insurance Age that in the past 24 months the network had financially supported a number of partners with acquisitions and recruitment.

It currently has three or four agreements in place for further investments and Pepper claimed this number is “likely to grow” adding it would be dependent upon the demand from Momentum’s partners and what they wanted to use the funds for.

It has become part of what we do because we have the scale to enable us to support, grow, train and develop apprentices