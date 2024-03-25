Axa Commercial names Paul Tombs as director of SME Intermediary

Axa Commercial has appointed ex-Zurich leader Paul Tombs as director of its SME Intermediary business, starting in the summer.

He is succeeding Jo Sykes who left the business last year to join Markel as divisional director for the UK broker channel.

Tombs, pictured, has more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry. He spent 18 years at Zurich, latterly as head of SME and left in 2022. During his time at the provider he worked across underwriting, marketing and proposition development.

I look forward to getting to know the team and understanding from them – and Axa’s brokers – all the great things already being