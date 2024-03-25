NFP expands in PMI with Get Medical Plans buy

NFP has purchased Get Medical Plans, a private medical insurance intermediary, with founders Marc Benjamin and Sanjeev Mallipeddi staying to lead and manage the London-based business.

The founders have more than four decades of combined experience in the private healthcare industry.

US-headquartered broking firm NFP said the acquisition will bolster its employee benefits capabilities, specifically in the PMI market.

According to NFP, as part of the business, Get Medical Plans can now introduce their services to more clients and expand their “positive impact on businesses and individuals”.

Expertise

Iain Chadwick, managing director of employee benefits for NFP in Europe, commented