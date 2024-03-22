Brunel expands into East Anglia with Liability and General Insurance Brokers buy

Brunel Insurance Brokers has bought the renewal rights to Framlingham-based Liability & General Insurance Brokers.

Alongside the purchase, Brunel will be opening a new office in East Anglia, its seventh in its expanding UK footprint, having recently secured premises in Stowmarket.

The firm detailed it was recruiting across account handlers, account brokers and account executives as it committed to addressing the needs of businesses in the region.

David Mangan, managing director of Liability and General Insurance Brokers, pictured right, said that, having run the business for 10 years the decision to sell was