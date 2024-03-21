Insurance Age

Clear grows Ebitda by a third

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear
    • By Rosie Simms

Clear Group grew its Ebitda by 33.4% to £19m, with revenue jumping to £74.7m in the year ended 31 October 2023.

Revenue was up from £56.7m the year before.

Clear explained this growth reflected it “building strong relationships” with its client and a renewal retention of 94% for the period.

The broker added the totals were boosted through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. It struck 10 deals in the year and has a growing MGA portfolio from acquiring three businesses: Profile Underwriting, One Commercial Specialty and a 50% shareholding in Thomond Underwriting based in Ireland.

In the buying spree it

