Biba appoints Julie Comer as head of compliance

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has recruited Julie Comer from Lloyd & Whyte as head of compliance.

Comer was director of risk and compliance at the broker and has worked in the broking sector all of her career.

She has taken on responsibility for assisting Biba members with compliance queries and concerns. Comer will also help members have a greater understanding of current and coming regulation including via Biba’s compliance forums, the trade body detailed.

The new recruit reports to regulation director David Sparkes.

Sparkes started at Biba in 2013 as head of compliance, and his role was