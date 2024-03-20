Kingfisher opens broking HQ in West Midlands

Kingfisher Insurance has opened its national broking headquarters in Rubery, Birmingham, housing its motor trade, commercial, and non-standard home insurance teams.

The firm’s classic and specialist vehicle brand Peter James Insurance is also located at the site.

The HQ is in addition to Kingfisher’s other broking office locations including its private client insurance division in Church Crookham, Hampshire and its motor sport brand Reis Motorsport Insurance in Nottingham.

Heartland

James Stuart, managing director for Kingfisher Insurance, said: “The new HQ places Kingfisher in the heartlands of UK motoring heritage, with the