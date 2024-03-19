Sabre to ride on in motorcycle with broker deals after MCE collapse

Sabre is in discussions with larger motorcycle brokers and confident of adding two new partners towards the end of 2024 and into next year, CEO Geoff Carter told Insurance Age.

The plan is to have the arrangements in place for the March/April start of the 2025 motorcycle ‘season’ when bikers traditionally begin purchasing policies.

“There isn’t any point in doing it in a hurry and getting it wrong,” Carter, pictured, commented on the timing being for next year.

“There is some work we need to do internally. You have to get the rates on the software houses; that is the bit that takes the time. We are very comfortable we will have new partners.”

MCE

The insurer entered the