Sabre posts record GWP as profits bounce back in 2023

Motor specialist Sabre grew gross written premiums by 31% to £225.1m last year and improved its combined operating ratio to 86.3% from 93.4%.

The insurer’s post-tax profit jumped by nearly two-thirds to £18.1m, reversing the decline in 2022 when it had fallen by about the same amount to £11.1m.

The provider flagged that the “very strong” market-wide price corrections of the second half of the year had enabled it to grow while returning to historic profit levels.

We will now build out our motorcycle portfolio through partnerships with additional expert brokers.

The breakdown of the growth showed it was driven almost entirely by its core