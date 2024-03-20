Blog: Six months in

Consolidation in the insurance market has been running rampant despite many brokers preaching the need for independence. Just how long this pace can continue is a question I have been asking myself since I started reporting at Insurance Age almost six months ago.

Since the world of insurance was opened up to me when I began in October last year, regulation has been a continued topic of discussion. Bringing in new talent and helping to build up a more diverse talent also appears paramount.

Consolidation

The first story I wrote for Insurance Age was Think Insurance Services striking its second deal buying Ashby Wray Insurance Brokers. Since this purchase, it has been difficult to keep up with just how many mergers and acquisitions there have been. Happily,