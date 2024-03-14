Markerstudy rebrands broking arm

Markerstudy Broking has been renamed to Markerstudy Distribution to encapsulate the range of products and services across the whole division, the business has confirmed.

It listed the portfolio includes own brand broking specialists, such as Lancaster Insurance and BGL Insurance, and key partnerships with several “best-known brands” in the UK financial services and retail.

Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Distribution, said: “We’re committed to continuing to put our customers first and we’ll be maintaining a wide range of products across motor, home, pet and SME.”

