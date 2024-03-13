Insurance Age

QBE launches regional healthcare practice group

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

QBE has created a healthcare practice group which will be supported by all regional offices in the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.

It claimed it will provide a better focused approach to customers in the UK healthcare sector.

The new practice will be led by Doug Walker and supported by the healthcare team in London and underwriters in QBE offices around the country in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast.

The new practice will enable QBE to take a more joined up approach across the healthcare industry, responding to the evolving demands of healthcare customers.

The insurer has also launched a combined

This address will be used to create your account

