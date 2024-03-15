People Moves: 11 – 15 March 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Allianz, Sutton Winson, ARMD, and Markel.

Allianz names branch manager for Chelmsford

Baillie Peacock has joined Allianz Commercial as branch manager for Chelmsford, from Aon.

He will be responsible for delivering the commercial strategy and objectives for the Chelmsford branch and fostering relationships with stakeholders and brokers.

Peacock has over thirty years of experience and was most recently at Aon UK where he was head of office for its professional services group. He led a team