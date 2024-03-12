Seventeen makes double buy

Seventeen Group has bought a book of business from Hendricks Insurance in Scotland and snapped up Keith Miller Insurance Services in England in its first purchases of 2024.

The deal with St Andrews based Hendricks adds £2.8m of gross written premium to Seventeen across a mix of rural, commercial and private client business.

Hendricks owner Ritchie Sherret will join Seventeen’s broking arm James Hallam along with his team of four with the business rebranding to become part of the Scottish division led by regional director Neil Campbell.

We have been growing in Scotland over many years and see huge opportunities in this region as an independent broker.Paul Anscombe