Academy strikes deal to buy Premierline from Allianz
Academy Insurance Services has signed up to buy all of Allianz Business Services, trading as Premierline, to become its North-West hub in its first deal since last year’s investment by private equity house Blixt Group.
The purchase of the Allianz-owned Top 100 broker is subject to regulatory approval.
Lancaster-headquartered Premierline will add nearly 90 staff to Academy and around 17,000 clients, ranging from micro-SME to large corporates, trading with a panel of over 40 insurers.
Founded in 2001 as Premierline Direct it was snapped up by Allianz in 2006.
Blixt took its stake in Academy last July promising growth through acquisitions.
In five years we intend to become the market benchmark for impeccable service
