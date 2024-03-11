Zurich uncovered £78.5m in bogus claims in 2023

Zurich UK faced down £78.5m in fraudulent claims last year, equating to £215,117 a day.

The total was up year-on-year by £8.5m as the insurer again flagged rising bogus property claims.

For 2022, Zurich had highlighted a 31% increase in fraudulent property claims.

The further rise in attempted property-related fraud took the two-year increase to 88%.

In the latest data, the provider updated on the “hot spot” for fraudsters that it saved £15.5m from fraudulent property claims in 2023, an average of £19,058 for each case identified.

During last year, 906 property claims were referred for